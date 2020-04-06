Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Engaged After Vietnamese-Inspired Quarantine Proposal

Jeannie Mai and boyfriend, rapper Young Jeezy, are officially engaged.

The news was confirmed to PEOPLE, who report that he actually asked for her hand in marriage on March 27. Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, was set to propose to Jeannie during a planned trip to Vietnam in April that obviously isn’t happening due to COVID-19. So instead, he opted to pop the question by putting on a special dinner at his Los Angeles home. Because they couldn’t go to Vietnam anymore, Jeannie’s rep told PEOPLE, “Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.”

He popped the question that night, adorning her hand with a gorgeous, and huge, marquise-cut diamond.

The couple have been dating since 2018. In January of 2019, they sparked conversation about the possibility of a romantic relationship after she was pictured in a photo with him alongside former couples Malika Haqq and OT Genasis, and Trey Songz and Lori Harvey. In August of that same year, they went red carpet official, in front of cameras, at a gala for his organization Street Dreamz, and at the grand opening of the Tyler Perry Studios. Since then, they’ve been very open and open often, about their relationship.

“The things I’ve been criticized for my whole life and in my past relationships, ‘Jeannie you’re too deep, you think about things too much,’ “why’s everything got to have a purpose?’ I’m not one for small talk or small conversations–I want to know why do you think the way you do? What brought you to look at things the way you do? Who are you? Who’s important to you? And I found my equal,” she said of the rapper last September.

This will be the second marriage for Jeannie, who was married to Freddy Harteis for 10 years. As for Jeezy, he’s been linked to a number of women over the years, including Keyshia Cole and most recently, a woman named Mahi, whom he shares a daughter with ((he has three children altogether from previous relationships) and was engaged to back in 2016. However, this relationship seems to be his most serious yet. The couple spent Thanksgiving together with family, and as of late, they’ve been quarantining with her mother, Mama Mai. Seems he’s already a big part of the family: