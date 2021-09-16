MadameNoire Featured Video

The iconic film The Bodyguard is getting a so-called highly-anticapted Hollywood remake, Variety reported. Tony-nominated playwright, Matthew López will work alongside Warner Bros. to reimagine the 1992 blockbuster hit. Previously, López garnered much praise for his Broadway play The Inheritance in 2019, which he received the GLAAD Media Award and Critics Circle Theatre Award amongst other accolades.

The Bodyguard is a sacred movie for Whitney fans. The romantic drama marked the debut of the late seminal R&B singer’s acting career. Whitney played the role of superstar diva “Rachel Marron” who falls in love with former secret service agent “Frank Farmer” played by Kevin Costner. The film smashed box offices around the world during the time of its release in 1992. The Bodyguard racked in over $4 million following its debut, Variety reported.





The movie’s soundtrack also captivated fans with some of Whitney’s classic hits appearing on the album, including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Have Nothing” and “I’m Every Woman.” The coveted soundtrack also snagged a Grammy in 1994, for Album of the Year.

While some folks are rejoicing about the big news, a few Whitney fans aren’t too thrilled about the remake.

“This is such a horrible idea,” wrote one Twitter user. “There is no need for a remake of the legendary movie, The Bodyguard. Hollywood refusing to invest in new talent and create new stories is pure laziness at this point.”

Another social media goer chimed in, “Hollywood must be running out of ideas? Trying to remake The Bodyguard really? No one can sing those iconic songs like the legendary Whitney Houston. It is a reason why she’s known as the ‘The Voice.”

While a third person simply commented, “If it ain’t starring Whitney, ion wanna see it! Nope!”

What do you think? Will you be watching The Bodyguard remake when it hits theaters?

