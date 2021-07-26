MadameNoire Featured Video

Would you be interested in watching a hologram version of Whitney Houston belt out all her classic hits in concert? Looks the prolific R&B singer will be resurrected back in digital form to do just that beginning October 26. The hologram of the late star will perform during a new residency called “An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert” at Harrah’s in Las Vegas.

The iridescent version of the Grammy Award-winning artist will also be backed by singers and dancers giving the performance an even greater sense of reality. According to Variety, Whitney’s hologram tour has been in the works since 2019. The singer’s estate, ran by her former manager and sister-in-law Pat Houston partnered with publishing and management house Primary Wave on the new experience. Pat shared that she had discussed the idea with Whitney shortly before her death.

“In 2011, Whitney and I discussed her idea of an intimate, unplugged concert tour. It was a project we called ‘Whitney Unplugged’ or ‘An Evening with Whitney. While Whitney’s no longer with us, her voice and legacy will live on with us forever,” she said. ‘An Evening With Whitney’ is another chance for us to relive and celebrate the talent that we were so lucky to receive for more than three decades and we’re excited to bring this cutting-edge musical experience to the fans who supported the pop culture phenomenon that was Whitney Houston because they deserve nothing less,” Pat added.





While most fans of the late star are excited about the upcoming event, others have expressed their concerns about using deep fake technology to bring the icon back to life.

“Whitney is (unfortunately) dead and this is disrespectful to her memory. It doesn’t even look like her,” replied one person on Twitter.

“Let this woman rest already, shame on everyone involved,” wrote another.

What do you think? Are there any moral implications surrounding Whitney’s Hologram tour? The case draws similarities to what happend back in 2012 when fans of Tupac were ticked off after a hologram version of the rapper performed at Coachella.

Sound off in the comments below!