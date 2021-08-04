MadameNoire Featured Video

In her latest interview, Normani opened up about how she was a little nervous to play her new raunchy song “Wild Side” for her father.

On the track, which features Cardi B, the 25-year-old singer croons the lyrics:

Drip, drip, drip when you slide in (Ooh)

Fit, fit, fit, baby, right in (Ooh)

Don’t hesitate when you (Ooh)

In it, ’cause you know I like it (Ooh)

Bakin’ up a cake for you (Ooh)

Sweet, baby, like it when you bite it and Take me for a ride, boy

Show me your wild side, boy

Know it’s been a while, boy

I wanna get wild

She shared with Ebro Darden during her recent interview for Apple News that she was holding off on playing the song for her dad because she didn’t know how he’d react to it.

“I was so terrified to play this song for my dad,” Normani said. “He kept asking to hear the record because everyone else heard it but he didn’t hear it.”

“And my dad is my biggest fan,” she added. “He works nightshifts, he hustles for his family. And so to get through the night sometimes he listens to all my records. He was dying to listen to this one and I was just like ‘Dad, um, I’ll play it for you later.'”

According to the singer’s story, it was her mother who eventually ended up playing the song for her dad.

“He was like ‘That sh*t is hard.’ He’s like ‘that sh* is fire.’ And he told me all the time, every single day, I kid you not. He’s like ‘Are you ready to take over the world? Are you ready to take over the world?'” Normani recalled of his reaction. “He loves the song, he loves the record.”

The “Motivation” singer additionally shared that she often feels the pressures of her status as one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

“I’ve just always felt like I didn’t have room to make mistakes,” she said. “You know, I have people comparing me to artists that have been around for 15 plus years.”

“It’s beautiful and I’m very honored by that, but at the same time, it’s very, very, very, scary,” she explained. “I felt like I couldn’t make any mistakes that any new artist would be allowed to make which is why I end up being a perfectionist, and in a way, it robbed me from being able to enjoy the recording process of making my first album.”

Normani expressed that she wanted “Wild Side” to showcase a side of her that’s different from who was during her run as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony. The artist told Ebro, “It was very important for me to lead with this record, specifically because representation is key, and me coming from a multi-cultural group, a very mainstream pop group, I wanted my fans to see this other layer of me.”

“Not just artistically,” she specified, “This is who I am as a person. I’m a Black female who can do the pop sh*t but I can also be on a record with Cardi, and I could do features with 6LACK. I’m all of those things. I feel like people are so quick to put me in a box and create barriers but I’ve always been expressive of the fact that I want to be genre-less. First and foremost, I’m Normani. I can do it all.”