R.Kelly’s federal sexual assault trial continued on September 13, and this time, one of his background dancers took the stand to testify. The latest “Jane Doe” alleged that the Grammy-award-winning artist coerced her into having sexual intercourse in the early 1990s, the Huffington Post reported. The victim who was identified as “Angela” is now the 10th accuser to take the stand against Kelly.

Before she gave a harrowing testimony detailing her own abuse at the hands of the R&B icon, Angela recalled an incident where she mistakingly walked in on the singer performing oral sex on the late Aaliyah. Angela began touring with Kelly as a background dancer in 1992. She explained that Kelly’s crew loved playing pranks on him while they were on the road. At the time of the incident, she and another woman decided to pull a prank on the singer and took off to the back of the tour bus to find Kelly. That’s when she says she “slightly opened the door and saw Robert and Aaliyah in a sexual situation.” Angela recalled seeing Kelly’s head buried between the young starlet’s legs while “he was on his knees.” She instantly closed the door and never said a word to the Chicago native about the shocking moment.

Aaliyah, who passed away in a fatal plane crash in 2001, became one of the Jane Does in the federal case against Kelly after it was revealed that he married the R&B star in 1994. As we’ve previously reported, Kelly’s tour manager admitted to bribing a government official to obtain a fake ID for Aaliyah, who was 15-years-old at the time. Officials alleged that Kelly could have been trying to marry the “Try Again” crooner because he had impregnated her and wanted to prevent himself from being criminally prosecuted for the egregious act.

Elsewhere in her chilling testimony, Angela alleged that she slept with Kelly after her friend named “Tiffany” took her to an apartment where the singer was hanging out with a few of his friends.

According to Angela, the group played a game called The Dozens and told a few “yo mama” jokes for about an hour, until they all decided to head towards Kelly’s bedroom. Angela, her friend and two other women who were present went into the bedroom and began undressing. That’s when Kelly asked her to “climb on top of him.” Angela says she hesitated at first because she was “startled” The Huffington Post notes, but she eventually gave in. She later told the courtroom that Kelly “had intercourse with more than one of us and had sexual contact with all of us,” during their sexual encounter with the star.

Angela, who told the courtroom she was an aspiring singer and spent a lot of time with Kelly at his apartment and his studio in Chicago. She confessed that she continued to see Kelly all the way up until she turned 17-years-old.

Angela said that although she didn’t want to have sex with the singer, she felt like she had to.

“He told us we had to pay our dues. It was a requirement to come around,” she explained, referring to sex as “dues.” She also said he told them to “recruit me some new talent,” referring to girls.

The R&B singer is facing five federal charges including one count of racketeering and four counts of violating the Mann Act.