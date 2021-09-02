MadameNoire Featured Video

A third accuser took the stand on Sept.1, to testify against R.Kelly, and the witness identified as Faith claimed that the singer knowingly infected her with herpes during the time of their relationship.

According to Insider, Faith said she broke out with “disgusting” bumps around five days after her sexual encounter with Kelly. She was officially diagnosed with the disease during an urgent care visit by her OB/GYN.

“He did it. I knew it was him,” she told the courtroom.

The witness testified that she met Kelly in 2017, at one of the singer’s concerts in San Antonio, Texas. She was 19 at the time when she first met Kelly. He was 50.

Faith, who is now 24-years-old, recalled the harrowing moment she found out that she had herpes. She said that she fell down with a cold upon returning from New York after visiting Kelly and noticed that her “mouth was inflamed with bumps.”

“I was freaking out. … It looked disgusting” Faith said. “I went to urgent care and they tested me for herpes and it came back positive.”

Back in August, R.Kelly’s physician of more than 25-years testified that he treated the star for herpes dating back to as early as June of 2007.

Elsewhere in her chilling testimony, Faith claimed that the star routinely filmed their sexual interactions, took nude photos and even instructed her on how to moan.

“He said he likes a woman that reminds him of a puppy, his daughter or his mom,” Faith recalled.

The witness sued Kelly in 2018, for allegedly giving her herpes. Her prosecutors revealed a letter from Kelly threatening to disclose nude photos of her if she continued to follow through with the lawsuit.

The Huffington post reported that the R&B singer is facing five federal charges, “including one count of racketeering and four counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits taking minors across state lines for the purpose of prostitution.”