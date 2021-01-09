For His 54th Birthday, R. Kelly Told Us To ‘Shut Up’ About His Sex Crimes Accusations

As R. Kelly sits behind bars awaiting trial for the sexual abuse of six girls and women, he decided to send a message via his dormant social media. On January 8, 2021, which is his 54th birthday, the disgraced R&B veteran uploaded a decade-old song titled “Shut Up.” The cover art for the song is a picture of Kelly holding up countless championship belts and the caption reads, “Thank you God, for My Life! ”

On the snippet of the track that he posted he sang:

After 22 years of a blessed career Had me lying in my hospital bed crying mad tears But just as I have many people hating me, Had so many people loving me And let’s not forget the hood around the world covering me And to everybody that be calling me, Telling what they’ve been sayin about me Bringing me all of this negative s*** Ya’ll the ones I ain’t f****** with.”

The song, which was released in 2011, is dedicated to the people who “run their mouth” and talks about how he went through a health crisis at the same time he was being exposed for his alleged sexual and physical abuse of underaged girls and women. On the chorus he sings: “Can I get a witness for all of this, When people all up in your business, tell em shut up, tell em shut up, tell em shut up! I’m talking to you!”

Despite how the Chicago native may feel about being exposed and accused, he still has to have his day in court. According to Page Six, Kelly will be headed to court in April 7, 2021 regarding his racketeering and ex trafficking charges in Brooklyn, New York. Jurors will be selected in March.