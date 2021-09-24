MadameNoire Featured Video

Founded in 2011 by Cashmere Nicole, Beauty Bakerie is a makeup brand that puts dark skin tones first — literally. When you go on the company’s website or shop the brand in stores, you’ll notice that its shade ranges are always displayed from darkest to lightest instead of the other way around, the industry standard.

“I didn’t like the feeling of scrolling down to the bottom of the screen on certain websites when it was time to look for my daughter’s skin tone,” Nicole explained at an industry event as one of the panel’s speakers. “When we would go to the store we were bending down at the bottom of the shelf or being told ‘They don’t carry that shade in store.'”

The founder expressed that she noticed”gaps in the beauty industry” like the lack of overall accessibility to shades for darker complexions was what helped inspire her to create Beauty Bakerie. Now, the company is known as one of the best makeup brands for Black women whether they love no-makeup makeup, soft glam or a full face.

You can read through a detailed tutorial on achieving a flawless face base with Beauty Bakerie’s complexion products.

Prime

Arguably the most important step of doing one’s makeup, making sure your base is on point is crucial. Depending on your skin type, you might add some extra moisturizer to your face so your skin doesn’t dry out underneath your makeup throughout the day. If your skin is on the oiler side, using oil-absorbent papers before applying makeup will help ensure any unwanted shine won’t peek through.

Regardless of your skincare routine, your products should apply smoothly. Following up with a primer before putting your makeup is an extra step that helps your makeup will stay put all day, and that it looks its best.

Beauty Bakerie’s The Butter HydraSilk Primer ($24) is a lightweight option that hydrates the skin while also filling your pores and fine lines.