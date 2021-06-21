MadameNoire Featured Video

When the much-beloved DMX passed away in April, he left behind devoted fans, close friends, 14 children, his ex-wife Tasheera and a fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom.

With that many people invested in X’s life and legacy, folks might wonder how assets and money will be divided now that he’s gone. That question at hand, Lindstrom, the mother of DMX’s youngest child, 5-year-old Exodus, and the woman he planned to spend the rest of his life with, petitioned the courts to be in charge of his estate.

According to Page Six, Lindstrom filed documents to be designated as X’s common law wife. But a judge rejected the request. A source told Page Six, Judge Helen Blackwood ruled that Lindstrom did “not have standing to file” as his common law wife. Being listed as his common law wife, opposed to intended wife, would have granted Lindstrom seniority over his children and the potential to control his estate and any future earnings from his music.

DMX, who died at the age of 50, left no will and few liquid assets.

Lindstrom was not the only one interested in controlling DMX’s estate. The rapper’s three adult sons, from his marriage to Tashera: Xavier 28, Tacoma 21 and Sean 19, and two adult daughters Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden from another relationship, are also petitioning to administrators of his estate.

On July 15, a judge will review documents from X’s children to determine who should be the administrator.