Hurricane Ida’s record shattering rainfall led to major flooding in New York City that led to the deaths of eight people on September 1. All of the deceased lived in basement apartments and were trapped inside due to the flash flooding’s rising waters, the New York Daily News reported.

Among those who died included a two-year-old boy, a 50-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman who died in their basement apartment in Woodside Queens. An 86-year-old woman’s body was discovered by her son when he found her in her basement apartment in the Elmhurst section of Queens. A 43-year-old woman and her 22-year-old son were found in a flooded apartment by first responders in the Hollis section of Queens. Another 48-year-old woman in Corona was found unconscious in her flooded basement apartment and later died at Forest Hills Hospital. A 66-year-old man was found dead in his East New York basement apartment as well. All of these incidents occurred between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Hurricane Ida’s arrival led to a flash flood emergency being issued for New York City, according to the National Weather Service. Three to five inches of rain filled the streets each hour. Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency for the city at 11:26 p.m.

Hurricane Ida also hit the city’s mass transit system hard. Videos of different subway stations being drenched with water spread all over social media. The different videos show heavy rain leaving the train tracks flooded with water, stations flooding as water crashes down the entrances of the stations and rain pouring down as it penetrates the stations from above ground. Subway service has been significantly impaired in the aftermath of this storm, causing service on certain subway lines to be suspended.

The storm has also left over 31,000 people without power as of 11:10 a.m., poweroutage.us noted.