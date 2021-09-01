MadameNoire Featured Video

A string of new testimonies against R.Kelly was presented in federal Supreme court on Tuesday, as the singer’s contentious sex abuse trial continued. One woman, in particular, claimed that she witnessed the star pit his former girlfriends against one another in a fighting match. The incident occurred after he allegedly caught them twerking during his birthday party, Complex notes.

The witness, Suzette Mayweather testified that the event happened back in January of 2016 during a birthday party for the “Happy People” singer at his Chicago studio. Kelly’s partners at the time were twerking for a slice of cake in competition to get a piece of the sweet treat, she recalled.

“He had to have them get on each other. I think they were fighting,” Mayweather said of the incident according to the Daily News. While she confessed that she didn’t actually see the fight, Mayweather explained that she could hear the commotion of laughing, screaming, and thumping happening in the studio on the floor above her.

Mayweather is one of four employees who has come forth to testify against the singer. The ex-employee of Kelly made a few more startling accusations to jurors telling the court that the Grammy-award-winning artist was a terrible boss and would often dock his employee’s pay if they violated any of his stringent rules. Upon the R&B icon finding out that she had once spoken to one of his girlfriends without his consent, Mayweather described witnessing Kelly’s vitriol face to face.

“He did become angry,” Mayweather recalled. “This particular incident was the first time ever — I’m sorry — it was the first time that I’d ever seen Rob really upset. … It wasn’t the tone, it was the look in his eyes.”

Kelly and Mayweather’s chilling exchange occurred after one of his girlfriends came to her in tears, showing spank marks on her buttocks where the star had allegedly hit her. Elsewhere in her harrowing testimony, Mayweather alleged that many of the R&B crooner’s girlfriends could not eat without his consent and were prohibited to leave the tour bus. They were also required to ask Kelly for permission to use the bathroom.

R.Kelly faces a separate set of federal sex-trafficking charges in Chicago, as well as state-level sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota, Reuters reports. The 53-year-old could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted in the New York case alone.