The first male witness in R.Kelly’s harrowing sex trafficking and racketeering trial took the stand on August 30, revealing more chilling details into the singer’s dark past. John Doe identified as “Louis” testified that during his relationship with Kelly, the Grammy-award-winning artist coerced him into having oral sex and forced him to have sex with other women. According to Louis, the star even recorded his sexual encounters, the Huffington Post reported.
Louis recalled the shocking moment of his first sexual encounter with Kelly when he was just 17-years-old. While the star never physically abused him, Louis said Kelly did attempt to give him oral sex while the two were hanging out together at his home in Olympia Fields, a suburb outside of Chicago.
“We had sat down and talked for a while, and he had asked me what I was willing to do for the music,” Louis explained, adding that Kelly wanted to know if he had any fantasies about being with another man.
“‘I said ‘no,’” he continued. “He crawled down on his knees to me and proceeded to give me oral sex.” Louis then told the singer that he didn’t like it and Kelly eventually stopped.
The male witness testified that he met Kelly while working at a McDonald’s outside of Chicago in 2006. He was initially excited to connect with the star, hoping that he could help him fulfill his dreams of becoming a rapper. Louis testified that he mostly hung out with Kelly at his home studio and played basketball until things took a turn for the worst.
Like many of the Jane Does have testified, Kelly eventually required Louis to call him “Daddy” and began forcing him to have sex with some of his girlfriends. Louis told the jurors that he would record him having sex with the woman using his iPad.
“I really couldn’t get really excited because it was an uncomfortable situation,” he explained.
At times, Kelly would even become frustrated and shout at him: “When he saw I wasn’t getting excited, he said, ‘I’m confused. I don’t know what you want: a woman or man,'” Louis recalled of Kelly’s twisted antics.
In 2020, Louis was charged with attempted bribery for trying to pay off a witness in the case against Kelly, the Huffington Post notes, but it’s unclear as to whether he is still connected to the singer. He did admit to the crime in court, telling jurors that he was allegedly going to receive a $200,000 payment. According to Louis, he was also trying to stop the witness from potentially sharing some of the recordings of him having sex so that the public would never see the explicit videos.
John Doe’s shocking testimony came on the same day that another woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by the star, and apparently just days after he married R&B icon, Aaliyah, the Huffington Post reported. The 43-year-old testified that the incident occurred while she attended a “Super Fest” concert at American Airlines Arena in Miami. According to the witness, who has been identified as Addie, she was 17-year-old at the time when Kelly’s bodyguards approached her and her 19-year-old friend looking to bring them backstage to his dressing room. After getting an autograph from Kelly, Addie revealed that once the dressing room cleared, the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer approached them asking “who could kiss better,” before eventually having unprotected sex with her. Addie says her friend stayed in the dressing room while the ordeal occurred but refused to participate.
“I was in complete shock. I was just very introverted and shy and I didn’t know what to say at all,” she added.