The internet is having mixed reactions to a newlywed couple who sent invoices to “no-call-no show” guests of their wedding.

After tying the knot at the Royalton Negril Resort & Spa in Jamaica, Chi-Town residents Doug, 44, and Derda, 43, Simmons claim their catering expenses were $120 a guest for their big day.

When those who confirmed that they’d be in attendance after RSVPing for the wedding’s final headcount didn’t show, the bride and groom followed up with them by sending out an invoice on August 18, which requested they be paid in full within a month.

In the notes of the invoice sent out to their “no-call-no-show” guests read,

“This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed seat(s) at the wedding reception during the final headcount. The amount above is the cost of your individual seats. Because you didn’t call or give us proper notice that you wouldn’t in attendance, this amount is what you owe us for paying for your seat(s) in advance. You can pay via Zelle or PayPal. Please reach out to us and let us know which method of payment works for you. Thank you!”

On Twitter, users said things like:

“Maybe I’m crazy, but nobody ever has to spend that kind of money. If you choose to, that’s your choice. If you invite people to watch you celebrate & celebrate with you, that’s you. I wouldn’t expect guests to pay for anything except to show up & celebrate. Why I’m not married,” “As someone who just got married, it is naive. It was $130 per person for food, $40 for drinks, then cost of renting chairs, tables, venue fees and everything else that goes into a wedding. Averaged about $375 per head all in. People who cancelled at the last minute screwed us,” “You know what, barring a hospital worthy emergency you have an obligation to show up. People pay per plate & they can reduce the number of dinners with a reasonable notice; so honestly I’m here for it,” and “Imagine, having a wedding in a pandemic. Then sending invoices to those who didn’t show. I swear this letter would be the last time I ever contacted them as a friend.”

The New York Post reports that it really wasn’t about getting their money back for the Simmons at the end of the day. Instead, the couple felt more offended by the disrespect they felt some of their guests showed by not celebrating their big day with them after confirming they’d be in attendance.

“Four times we asked, ‘Are you available to come, can you make it?,’ and they kept saying ‘Yes,'” Doug told NYPost. “We had to pay in advance for Jamaica — this was a destination wedding.”

“No one told me or texted me, ‘Hey, we can’t make it,'” he continued. “That’s all I was asking. If you tell me you can’t make it, I would be understanding — but to tell me nothing, but then let me pay for you and your plus ones? Four people became eight people. I took that personally.”

What do y’all think — was this couple wrong for asking their guests to pay up for not showing up?