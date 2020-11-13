Solidifying your guest list can be one of the more stressful aspects of planning a wedding. After all, most wedding venues charge by the plate, and the cost per plate can run anywhere from $27 to $150 per guest. So while your initial guest list may have included everyone and their mama, reality and your budget may have forced you to chisel away at those names a bit.

While having to make those necessary cuts to the guest list can make you feel bad and maybe even a bit uncomfortable, take solace in the fact that many of the people who have been or will be removed from your guest list probably didn’t deserve to be there in the first place. Take NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey, for example. The rocky relationship between the two women is well-documented. Still, Bailey chose to extend an invitation to Leakes for her October wedding anyway. Leakes, of course, did not show and when asked why she was not in attendance, the former reality star shared that she chose to skip the wedding because she didn’t feel that attending would benefit her in any way.

“I was invited to the wedding, I think Cynthia even publicly came out and said she invited me to the wedding. I chose not to go to the wedding,” Leakes recently confessed in a series of Instagram videos. “Listen, I’m very happy for her. I was with her when she took her first date out here in Atlanta with Mike Hill. I was there, I was the third wheel. I wish them nothing but happiness. I’m in a different place in my life where I just didn’t think going to her wedding was going to benefit me in any kind of way.”

Her comments were particularly absurd because choosing to be present for someone’s wedding isn’t about you and how you will benefit, but rather it is about sending love and support to the bride and groom. However, they were particularly revelatory in regard to those wedding guest lists and the folks that we feel obligated to have present on that special day. So since we’re on the subject, here are 10 more types of folks you’ll probably regret inviting to your wedding.

The fairweather friend

Engagements, pregnancies, graduations, and other positive milestones have a way of bringing friends and acquaintances out of the woodwork. And while it’s fine that people want to celebrate with you, it’s also important to be mindful of the people who are only around when you’re up and doing well, but always seem to make themselves scarce during hard times like the death of a loved one and stints of unemployment.