MadameNoire Featured Video

A Spirit Airlines passenger literally wanted a smoke after her flight landed.

According to FOX News, after a flight from Detroit to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the plane took almost one hour to get to the terminal gate. During that time, a white woman, whose name wasn’t released, lit up a cigarette. The incident which was caught on video and went viral on social media. Another passenger told Fox News the woman even blew smoke in her face. The police were called and approached the woman, who in the video appeared to be sleeping.

“She literally took out a cigarette and just started smoking,” Alexa Majdalawi told Fox News. “I said, ‘Is this real life?’ She’s smoking it in my face,” she added. “She’s turning around to blow it.”

Majdalawi said she told Spirit Airlines staff about the woman smoking a cigarettes and said they didn’t approach her. Majdalawi said they told her she could move to the back of the plane instead. Spirit Airlines released a statement saying the flight attendants took appropriate action.

“Flight Attendants noticed the odor and the other Guests were quick to point out who was responsible and hand over what remained of the extinguished cigarette,” they said in a statement to Fox News. “Our crew summoned law enforcement officers to have them waiting at the gate to remove the passenger.”

The sheriff’s office also released a statement summarizing what happened.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 24, Broward Sheriff’s Office Airport District deputies responded to a disturbance on a Spirit Airlines flight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. On scene, deputies met with Spirit Airlines employees and were advised that they wanted a female passenger removed from the plane for smoking. Deputies made contact with the female passenger who complied with the request, and no arrest was made.

The white woman wasn’t arrested.

Watch the video below.