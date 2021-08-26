MadameNoire Featured Video

The Williams’ sisters will not be competing in the upcoming U.S. Open.

While some were disappointed, fans showered Serena with comments full of support on Aug. 25, after she was the first of the two to announce her decision to withdraw from this year’s competition.

Shared via a short message posted to Instagram, the tennis champion explained that she removed herself from the competition due to the hamstring injury she got on July 29 when she played Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The Atlanta Black Star reported during that match, Serena got the injury when she’d “slipped while playing.” After seeking medical attention and later losing her balance and falling forward, the tennis champion tapped out of the match, shook her opponent’s hand, and “tearfully waved to the audience before putting on her mask and leaving England’s Centre Court.”

In light of the injury, the 39-year-old mother of one told her followers on Wednesday, “After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the U.S. Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring.”

“New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play – I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I’ll see you soon,” she added at the announcement’s end.

In response to the news, fans commented with their well wishes for the athlete’s healing process reminded Serena that regardless of her status in the competition, they still had her back.

They said things like:

“Sending you so much love! Heal. Spend precious time with your daughter and love on your hubby. We love you sis! Be well. 🤗🧡” “You don’t ever need to play again and you’ll still be the greatest ever. But would love to see you on the courts when you are healthy. Hope you heal well! 🙏🏼🙌” and “We’ll continue to patiently wait for your return… it’ll be worth the wait for us all!! 💕”

Later that day, Serena’s sister, Venus, 41, announced she, too, withdrew from the competition set to start on August 30. She also cited an injury as the reason for being unable to compete.

“I, too, am unable to play the U.S. Open,” she said in a video posted to Instagram. “It’s super, super, super disappointing. I’m having some issues with my leg all this summer, and just couldn’t work through it.”

Venus referred to the U.S. Open as her “favorite” and added, “I’ve had so many amazing memories there, and I can’t wait to get back out on the court, whenever that is. I’ll work with my team to make it as soon as I can.”

“No date at this time,” the 41-year-old mentioned concerning when she’ll be back on the court.

MADAMENOIRE wishes both sisters the speediest of recoveries!

