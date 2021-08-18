MadameNoire Featured Video

Serena Williams exudes Black Girl Magic whether she’s setting records on the court with her 23 Grand Slam championships ( the most held by any player in the Open Era might we add) or charting into the investment world to help families build credit, Williams has proved time and time again that she can do it all.

The 39-year-old tennis champ is getting ready to mark off another feat from her big list of achievements as the star is now gearing up to unveil a new sneaker and athleisure apparel collection with Nike.

A group of 10 up-and-coming designers, dubbed Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC) are responsible for conceptualizing the new line that’s said to be comprised of athletic gear and streetwear.

The lucky group was handpicked by Nike two years ago for their “diversity in design” apprenticeship program–an initiative created to help underrepresented designers of color get their work out into the fashion world.

“I want people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to be in the room,” Williams told CNN in a statement. “There’s so much incredible talent out there. I hope the next generation sees this program and is inspired to get involved.”

Black designers only make up 6.3% of US apparel makers, according to a study conducted by Zippia industry in 2021. Statistics revealed that 59.6% of White designers currently dominate the fashion industry followed by Latino (15.2%) and Asian designers. (13.2%)

Luckily for Serena fans, we won’t have to wait much longer either. The five-time World Tennis Champion winner’s collab with the sneaker giant is set to hit Nike stores and the web on September 1. Prices will range from “$20 for a pair of socks to $230 for a tennis tote bag,” CNN notes.

The company added that the line is inspired by Williams and “1990s nostalgia.”

Serena’s big Nike partnership comes directly after Olympic medalist Allyson Felix debuted the release of her Women’s sneaker line Saysh back in July.

Congrats to Serena!