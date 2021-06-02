MadameNoire Featured Video

Tiffany Haddish has already told us that she has no plans to have children of her own…traditionally, anyway. Haddish said that since she donated her eggs for money, there is a possibility that there are some little Haddishes running around in the world.

But now that Haddish is in the process of adopting.

In a recent interview with Kevin Frazier for Entertainment Tonight, Haddish shared that she’s recently completed parenting classes in order to begin the process. As someone who had to matriculated through the foster care system, adopting a child was a “super important “ part of her life plan “for a multitude of reasons.”

Haddish shared that the pandemic helped her to begin moving toward this goal.

“I’m currently looking, deciding on adopting. First of all, especially after this pandemic, there are so many children left without their parents,” she explains. “There are a lot of people that need to be loved. It’s Foster Care Awareness Month right now, and I think we all should be aware and try to do what we can.”

Haddish said that her plans were to become a foster parent. But her lawyer advised her to adopt because of her celebrity status.

In terms of the type of child she’s looking to raise, Haddish said, “”I want to get somebody that’s five and up. You know, already knows how to use the restroom, already knows how to talk, already knows how to communicate. All I want to do is pour knowledge in … get them ready for the big, bad world. That’s what I want to do.”

We’re wishing Tiffany much success on this journey. Raising children, no matter how they come into your life, can be a challenging process. But we’re hoping that after all of her experiences, both with her own parents and in the foster care system, Tiffany will be able to do right by her child.