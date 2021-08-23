MadameNoire Featured Video

Famed HBO romantic-comedy-drama Sex and the City is gearing up to return to television screens with a new reboot but it looks like Kim Cattrall won’t be returning to take on her famously self-proclaimed “try sexual” sassy character, Samantha Jones. Instead, Empire star Nicole Ari Parker will be joining the show with a new character named Lisa Todd Wexley who is said to be besties with Sex and the City’s beloved lead Carrie Bradshaw played by Sarah Jessica Parker. The revival is called “Just Like That…”

In the new series, which is set to make its debut in January, Parker’s new character is a documentary filmmaker, Complex notes. The fourth bestie of the gang will join the show’s original cast members Kristin Davis who plays the role of Charlotte York and Cynthia Nixon who stars as Miranda Hobbes.

Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram on Aug. 16, to tease the highly anticipated reboot. The star posted a picture of herself hugged up alongside the show’s cast members with a caption that read:

“Oh so fine. I’d sing along to 70’s love songs with this trio deep into any night.

@justlikethatmax I’ll see you ladies tomorrow! X, SJ.”

Wondering why Kim Cattrall won’t be returning to the show? The actress actually turned down several opportunities to come on board for the long-awaited reboot. In 2017, Cattrall told Piers Morgan:

“Not for me. That was part of turning 60. That was a very clear moment of how many years do I have left and what do I want to do with it? What haven’t I done?” she explained. “I feel that the show was the best when it was the series and the bonus was the two movies.”





She also mentioned that she and Sarah Jessica Parker weren’t as friendly with one another as they appeared to be on the show.

“We’ve never been friends,” Cattrall continued. “We’ve been colleagues and in some ways that’s a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal.”

However, Parker has long denied that there has been any feud between the two.

“I found it very upsetting cause that’s not the way I recall our experience,” Parker said on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2018. “It’s sad but…I always think that what ties us together is this singular experience. It was a professional experience, but it became personal. That many years doing something so professional… I hope people had a connection with it.”

Will you be watching the new Sex and the City reboot? What do you think about Nicole Ari Parker joining the cast?