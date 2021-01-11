Do You Want Sex And The City Without Samantha Jones?

If you ask me, the way the series “Sex and the City” was wrapped up, in both the show and the subsequent movies, I think it was sufficient. We got it. The stories have, in my mind, run their course. Still, the women of “Sex and the City” are so beloved, people are having a hard time letting them go. And given the fact that we’re in the era of reboot and remake, it should come as no surprise that people want to see what Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha have made of their lives since we last saw them.

After years of back and forth, it looks like a reboot is happening and officially coming to HBO Max. But the gang’s not entirely there.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, will not be reuniting with her fellow co-stars.

In case you’ve missed it, Cattrall has been very vocal and very adamant about the fact that she is not interested in a reboot. In fact, she even got messy with it and told more than a few outlets that she and “Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, do not get along with one another in real life.

In 2017, Page Six reported that first, she shut down the possibility of a third film, tweeting: “Woke 2 a @MailOnline [poop emoji] storm! The only DEMAND I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016.”

But it wasn’t just a creative problem. From early on, Cattrall felt like she was iced out of the friend group, mostly due to Parker’s actions.

And when the news of the third movie not happening came out, Cattrall said of her castmates, “Nobody ever picks up the phone and tries to contact you and say, ‘How you doing?’ That would have been the way to handle it,” she added. “This is, it feels like, a toxic relationship.”

It seems like the wounds are too deep to be mended. Cattrall was serious when she said she was done with the franchise. And as someone who knows a thing or two about toxic work environments, sometimes the audience has to go without for the preservation of a real life person’s mental, physical and psychological health.

It seems like it’s a wrap on Samantha

But the question is, knowing that she will be absent, is it even worth revisiting? Samantha Jones was and will forever be the most fascinating character on the show. We needed Carrie’s pathetic pining over Big, Charlotte’s evolution, and Miranda’s career-focused no-nonsense approach to balance out the antics of Ms. Jones, chile.

No offense to the other ladies but to me, it seems that the ensemble falls a little flat without Samantha bringing the flavor. More than just her sexual prowess, Samantha was often the only one of the group to call the other women out on their sh*t. And they had a lot of it.

I won’t go as far to say that I won’t be watching the reboot. I’m interested to see how the other three characters have evolved. But I hope everyone is clear about the fact that it won’t be as entertaining, as hilarious, or as socially relevant without her.

White women have always had more sexual freedom and agency in society. Still, now, unlike ever before, we’re in a more pro-hoe era. And it would have been fascinating to see how Samantha Jones navigated it all.

What are your thoughts? Do you want “Sex and the City” with Samantha Jones? Will you watch without her?