MadameNoire Featured Video

Good news is in store for Sha’Carri Richardson! The 21-year-old sprinter will compete against team Jamaica during the Women’s 100-meter sprint at the Prefontaine Classic. The race is set to take place on August 21 and will see the star athlete face off against Jamaica’s Olympic medalists Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson.

A rep for Richardson told TMZ that the runner who blazed through the Oregon Trials back in June in just 10.72 seconds, is preparing to dominate the track after missing out on the Tokyo Olympics.

“Sha’Carri is focused on running a good race since she last competed at the US Olympic Trials,” they explained, adding … “She will be focused on executing her race to the best of her ability regardless of who is in the race.”

Richardson rose to fame in 2019 during her freshman year at Louisiana State University, where she broke the 100-meter record at the NCAA Outdoor National Championships. In 2016, she won the 100-meter title at the AAU Junior Olympics and scored the USA Track Field Championships title a year later. However, following the 2021 Olympic Trials, Richardson’s career almost came to a screeching halt after she tested positive for marijuana. Consequently, the young athlete was forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics. This might be the star’s second chance at redemption, but she’s certainly up against some pretty thick competition.

Thompson-Herah who struck gold at the Tokyo Olympics this year whizzed past Sha’Carri’s trials score of 10.72 with a historic speed of 10.61. Herah’s superb performance even beat out the late track and field icon Florence “Flo-Jo” Griffith Joyner’s record of 10.62 that was set at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, and the huge feat officially landed her the title of “the world’s fastest woman.”

Do you think Sha’Carri has what it takes to go up against Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Prefontaine Classic? Tell us what you think down below.