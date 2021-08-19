MadameNoire Featured Video

Kandi Buruss has no issues opening up about the plastic surgery she’s had done to her body. She’s even started a new YouTube series to give herself and other celebrities a platform to be “real with the people” called Body Work. On the premiere episode, she shared that she got a breast reduction.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said she had been focused on her health and had been trying different diets before deciding to get surgery.

“Let’s not let all the other diets and stuff that I’ve done confuse you into thinking that that’s what made my boobs get reduced, because it is not, honey!” she said. “I did have some weight loss. I have tried some juice fasts recently. Or, excuse me, ‘juice cleanse’ recently. Yes, I did lose a couple pounds with that.”

Despite the lifestyle change, she noticed that her weight loss didn’t affect the size of her boobs.

“I have been trying to change the way I eat. I’ve been trying intermittent fasting. I’ve been trying everything to lose weight, but that has nothing to do with why my boobs is smaller, okay?” she continued. “I went to a doctor and he did a little, he cut a chunk off of each one of them, okay? I’m just gonna keep it 100 with you.”

This breast reduction comes a few years after the mother-of-three got breast implants. On the season nine reunion of RHOA, she revealed she got them worked on.

“I’ve just joined the club. Well, after we finished taping, I decided to pump them up,” she told Andy Cohen after he asked Kenya Moore if she ever had hers done. “So I was like, ‘I’m gonna take these from sleek to on fleek.’ You know what I mean?”

Watch Body Work below.