The unearthed beef between Kandi Burruss and Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men is not over apparently. In case you missed what happened, a couple of weeks ago, during an Instagram Live interview with Eddie Levert, Burruss shared that she had never been disrespected in the way that she was when she worked with Boyz II Men.

After Kandi’s comments, Morris explained that the tension between Burruss and group came because they were arguing about who should get credit for writing a particular song. We don’t know how much Kandi contributed (although Morris did admit Kandi wrote the chorus) but the members of the group did not want to list Kandi’s name.

Not only did Morris give context for the argument, he also threw a little jab at Kandi saying, he could “take her or leave her.”

Later, he spoke about Kandi’s vocal abilities saying she couldn’t sing better than a random contestant on America’s Got Talent.

Well, Kandi got wind of those comments and now, she has something to say.

On her YouTube channel, Kandi addressed Wanya’s shade.

“I’ve had so many people come up to me and ask me about the whole situation. Clearly, he did not understand why I was offended because the way he told the story, is not how I felt. And then I noticed he tried to throw a little shade at the end. Hmm. You need to be a housewife, honey.

But it’s all good. No shade here. I love the group Boyz II Men as far as them being artists. I think they’re amazing. I have no shade about them, their career or anything like that. But I did have a bad experience.

…

He made it seem like I just had an issue with the splits. But that is definitely not why I said they were my worst experience. I thought that I had been cool with Wanya and Shawn. I had hung out with them before and I thought they were real cool people so I was really looking forward to working with them in the studio.

…

I asked them how do they usually do their splits. Instantly, attitude shifted. ‘Whatchu mean, how we do our splits?’ I was like, ‘Well, I was just wondering.’ Because everyone has a different way of doing it. They said, ‘Oh you want to talk about splits.’”

Kandi thought maybe because it was late and they were tired, they didn’t want to discuss it then.

But they did. The group wanted to give another producer Shakespeare who came up with the music, 50 percent. And wanted to split the rest evenly amongst the group and Kandi, meaning they would each get 10%

Kandi had worked on two songs with them. And while she agreed that would work for one song, the other she had handed to them almost fully completed.

“That ain’t gon work on that song. Mind you on top of that Nate wasn’t even there. Ima get the same as him and he ain’t even here. That didn’t make any sense to me.”

Eventually they agreed to give Kandi 25 on each song. “It sounded fair to me. Yeah that’s fine that’ll work.”

But it didn’t end there.

“As soon as they got back in the car, they called my manager who was in the studio with me. They said, ‘We just thought about it. We ain’t giving her 25 percent on the one song. She can only get 10 on that but we’re still going to take 25 percent.’”

A bad situation got worse when they said, ‘And I can’t believe she even fixed her mouth to ask us about some splits.’

How I fix my mouth to ask them about some splits? What the f*ck you mean? They said, I should be happy that I’m even working on their album. Of course I’m pissed because I’m like it wasn’t personal for me. I was just trying to do business and handle my business. But they were getting like they were so important, I should not have even asked them. At that point my manager was trying to get off the phone because he knew I was getting mad.

I was venting to Shakespeare and my manager not about the splits but about how they were handling me.

The next day, come to the studio, I’m thinking it’s cool. We’re refreshed. They buzz the door. I’m right at the door so I got to open the door for them. The next day Mike didn’t come. It was just Nate, Shawn and Wanya. They walk right by me. One of them even brushed past me and didn’t even speak. And I opened the door for them. They walked right by me like I wasn’t there. Then they told my manager that they didn’t even want me in the room to have the discussion about the song or whatever. They only wanted to talk to Shakespeare and my manager. They refused to speak to me and talk to me about the business of the song. I was pissed because I was like, you would have never done another man like that. If I was a man, that would have never happened. If I was a guy, they would have never, in a million years, handled a dude like that.

I felt like it was multiple things. I felt like it was a lot of ego. They felt like someone writing for them, with them shouldn’t have been able to ask about splits. And for two, I think me being a woman they didn’t have to do business with me. I did not raise my voice at them, I didn’t curse at them. Matter of fact, Mike, the nice one, called my manager back and said, ‘Please tell Kandi I’m sorry for the way everybody handled her. That wasn’t cool.’

It wasn’t just me. So I know I’m not crazy.

I’m not holding grudges. Since then, I have seen them. I’ve spoken to them. But if someone asks me what was my worst experience. I’m sorry. That is the truth. I did not imagine it. It definitely happened. And it was disrespectful as f*ck. I don’t care if you feel like I should have got 5 percent or 2 percent, it’s still a discussion to be had if we’re doing business.

…

I know that I’m well enough accomplished on my own that your shade means nothing to me.”

You can listen to Kandi’s full recap of this situation in the video below.