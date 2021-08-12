MadameNoire Featured Video

Brother of Master P and No Limit Records rapper C-Murder is now being represented by well-known civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Ronald Haley Jr.

C-Murder, born Corey Miller, grew to notoriety as a member of the No Limits label group TRU. Currently, he’s serving a life sentence at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in Jefferson Parish, Lousiana, following his 2002 arrest for connection to the murder of a 16-year-old.

According to BNC, “Two people who testified against him recanted in 2018, but a judge refused to throw out the rapper’s murder conviction.

Last week, the musician had posted on his Instagram that he was going on a hunger strike to protest the living conditions at Elayn Hunt — which he claims are not up to par with regards to keeping inmates safe from COVID-19 — and to raise awareness about the “neglect” of the terminally ill at the prison face.

On August 6, Ben Crump Law tweeted that Crump and Haley had been retained to represent C-Murder as he fights the prison’s “horrible living & safety conditions.”

C-Murder and the legal team claim those incarcerated at the Louisiana correctional facility face violations that include a failure to enforce mask mandates, no requirement for officers to get vaccinated, a lack of social distancing practices, and in adequate access to proper hygiene, disinfectants and medical care.

A statement was attached underneath the tweet went into detail:

“No one in the State of Louisiana is sentenced to contract COVID-19 nor die from it. There are far too many people who are unreasonably compromised due to existing medical conditions and older age who will suffer or die due to the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant. There is no form of justice that should allow this level of neglect for the health and safety of those who are incarcerated.” https://twitter.com/BenCrumpLaw/status/1423656047370178567

MADAMENOIRE recently reported that the state of Louisiana is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and recently had a mask mandate enforced in the city of New Orleans.