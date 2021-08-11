Three Cousins Bond Over All Expecting Twins To Be Birthed In October

MadameNoire Featured Video

Bolton, Mississippi cousins, Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper and Janeshia Wilson feel closer than ever since realizing that all three of them are expecting twins to be born in October of this year.

The women, cousins connected via a “family patriarch,” feel “like sisters” since learning the news of their shared happy coincidences, local news source WLBT3 reports.

“I think Neshia [Janeshia] posted first, and I saw her post, and I posted mine about a week or two later,” Courtney told the outlet. “She called me and said you’re pregnant, you’re having twins?!”

Through social media, it was only a short time later that the two found out Melody was also pregnant with twins as well.

The cousins immediately started a group chat to go over all the details of their pregnancies and talk about mommy stuff.

“We talk about things we’re experiencing during pregnancy; we go to women’s health events together,” Janeshia shared. “We get together, have fun, take pictures, and just experience the journey together.”

Funnily enough, Melody highlighted that the women all go to the same local doctor.

“It’s kinda mind-blowing,” Courtney explained. “The first question that people ask is whether twins run in our family, but no one close to us has twins. We kinda just started a generation of twins out of nowhere.”

Melody is expecting a girl and boy, to be named Legend and Truth, to be born on October 3. Courtney will also be having a girl and boy, Hendrix and Houstyn, set to be born on October 5. Janeshia is set to round out the births with her two boys, Karsen and Kasen, to be born on October 11.

All ladies shared that their significant others are looking forward to and feeling prepared for their bundles of joy to arrive.

What’s more, is that the three women also shared that they’re all having “rainbow babies” — a term used to reference babies born after a miscarriage.

They all expressed having fears about motherhood, just as any pregnant mothers do. Still, they emphasized that having each other to experience this time in their lives is something that makes their individual journeys a bit easier.

“A lot of things go through our heads daily, like being a perfect mom, knowing that we’re not gonna be perfect,” Janeshia noted. “But the pro of it – is that we get to experience this together.”

WLBT reports that with a smile, Melody shared, “I’m not afraid anymore because I’m not alone.”

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Courtney concluded.