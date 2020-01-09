This Florida Mom Gave Birth To TWO Sets Of Twins Last Year

Alexzandria Wolliston, a West Palm Beach, Florida, woman went from being a mother of one, to a mother of five all in the span of 12 months.

Wolliston recently gave birth to a set of twin boys, Kaylen and Kaleb on December 27, exactly nine months after she delivered twin sons, Mark and Malakhi in March. Prior to the two sets of twins, Wolliston also is the mother of a three-year-old daughter.

Doctors supposedly told Wolliston that she had a better chance of winning the lottery, than bearing two sets of twins. But she told WPTV that she now considers her twins her “jackpot.”

Alexzandria said she was shocked to learn that both of her grandmothers lost twin sons, after initially believing that twins did not run in her family. She now considers her babies are a gift from above.

“I always say that I feel like my grandmothers gave me their kids because two sets of twins and their twins passed away. I feel like they just sent them down for me,” she said.

However, her labor in December did not come without some complications. Her baby Kaleb just came home from the hospital on Monday, while the family awaits Kaylen’s release.

She says that surprisingly her daughter has been the biggest challenge after having four babies in one year.

“She was actually worse than them, so she was like two babies in one,” she said.

Alexzandria told WPTV that she’s done having kids for now, but will continue to share her tips and tricks with other mothers on social media as the babies continue to grow.