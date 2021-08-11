MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna just a major milestone in her beauty career. The same day she released her perfume, Fenty Eau de Parfum, it sold out. To celebrate this moment, the “Work ” singer ate caviar for breakfast.

“how I woke up after #FENTYPARFUM sold out this morning!!!,” she captioned a photo of her in bed with shades on and a black hoodie.

In a press release, the Bajan beauty mogul said it was crucial for the fragrance and packaging to be a full representation of things she loves.

“I wanted a rich color that really represented all genders from across all walks of life,” she said. “Brown is my favorite color. Brown is who I am. Brown is what I come from. If I’m going to make a fragrance that represents me, even the body language of the bottle needs to marry that. So, I wanted something brown, but also transparent – so you could see the liquid and the fragrance you’re about to experience.”

The “spicy and sweet” scent is inspired by her favorite places including Bridgetown, Barbados, Grasse, France, New York, Paris, and Los Angeles. The perfume has notes of coconut, vanilla, bergamot, blueberry, magnolia, musk, patchouli and more. Rihanna collaborated with Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, the master perfumer for Louis Vuitton, to bring the Fenty perfume to life. Rihanna is now one of the first Black women to create a luxury fragrance in the south of France.

Rihanna told Vogue that she always had a love of perfume so it was only right she craft her own. The 33- year-old credited her mother for making her fall in love with all things perfume.

“My mom actually worked in the beauty-and-fragrance industry, so she’d always get a lot of samples and introduce me to the scents when she came home,” she said.

Fenty Eau de Parfum, which is gender neutral, retailed for $120.