MadameNoire Featured Video

Coko Clemons of SWV openly spoke about her support and love of her son Jaylon, who is gay, during a Q&A on her YouTube page. When one of her followers asked if it was difficult to accept her son’s sexuality, she explained that it wasn’t a problem, especially since she knew before he did.

“It was not hard to accept my son’s sexuality at all,” the “I’m So Into You” singer said. “I’m his mother so I mean, I already knew what it was and I was just waiting for him to figure out what it was. And when he came to me and told me I was like ‘You finally figured it out.'”

Clemons continued and said she isn’t judgmental of him because of his sexuality and her love is unconditional regardless.

“But I love my son. He came out of my c****. Why in the world would I not be okay with his sexuality? It is what it is,” she added. “I’m not going to beat him. I’m not going to throw him on the altar. I pray for my kids regardless. I want them to be the best that they can be. So because my youngest son is gay, I don’t dislike him for that. No, that’s my baby. I carried him for eight months and he’s special because I was only in labor for 30 mins. He’s special. I’m not going to dislike him or his sexuality. I pray for him just like I pray for my other son.”

Jaylon Clemons, who will be studying to be a dentist this fall, made a special appearance during the SWV and Xscape Verzuz battle for a duet of “Sunshine ” with his superstar mom.

Watch the full Q&A below.