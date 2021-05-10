MadameNoire Featured Video

This past Saturday, Xscape and SWV competed in a Verzuz battle that will certainly go down as one to remember. For the first time, the women were really allowed to sing down. And if you grew up in the nineties, then you know how those women get down. Thankfully, their voices have stood the test of time.

But during the first half of the battle, it wasn’t the voices that caught people’s attention. It was something about lead singer of SWV’s Coko Clemons’ visage and general disposition.

Apparently, fans noted that she seemed off and almost like she didn’t want to be there for the first half of the battle.

Well, in a recent Instagram post, Coko explained that was true. And for very good reason. She had just been traumatized.

In the post, Clemons explained that just before the battle, she witnessed a woman being shot outside of her hotel window.

“Last night as I’m preparing for Verzuz, a lady was shot outside my hotel window. To see & hear the four shots, see her laying on the ground and all the blood was unbelievable!! Thennnn…I get to the venue and had a really bad anxiety attack!😱 Literally crying & screaming. Yeah y’all saw me looking uncomfortable & irritated during the first half but, if it wasn’t for my son @jayyemichael @ynottamiya & @mrljb I probably wouldn’t have been out there at all. Thank you for calming me down & understanding my mental. I love y’all to the fullest!!❤️❤️❤️ I always say most won’t care to understand but when you get those that do cherish them!!”

That is a lot! And certainly not the type of thing you want to see before you perform love songs for hundreds of thousands of people.

This incident was just another reminder for all of us that we never fully know what people are dealing with internally. So it’s always best to be kind in our words and even judgments of others.