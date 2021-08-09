MadameNoire Featured Video

Known as an award-winning gospel singer and “Cora” in Tyler Perry’s Madea franchise, Tamela Mann recently shared some insight on the inspirations behind her upcoming album, Overcomer.

In an interview conducted by the Atlanta Black Star, Tamela explained that her new album was born out of the need to musically express what’s been going on in her life for the last five to six years.

The singer had double knee replacement surgery back in July 2019. In her interview, she explained that even before her knee surgery went down, a lot of people didn’t know that she’d been “working just in pain” and getting by through putting on her “poker face.”

As MADAMENOIRE covered months after her procedure, in September of that year, Tamala became a Weight Watchers ambassador and managed to lose 40 pounds.

Addressing how her weight, her overall health, dealing with the symptoms of menopause became other obstacles she navigated in recent years, the 55-year-old went onto highlight to the Atlanta Black Star:

Me getting older in my 50s, and dealing with that issue [menopause] was different for me and my family. And I know it’s one thing that is really not talked about in our community, you know. It’s like you hear about people going through “the change,” but we really don’t talk about what “the change” is. And it’s really a serious thing and even for you as a person emotionally, but even for your family to have to deal with and actually kind of cope and ride with you — ride with through this thing. Because trust me, it ain’t a fun thing. I’ve cried, and all that.”

She went onto lose an additional 15 pounds, and as she gave more details about her weight loss journey she said that she didn’t want her weight to cause her to be a “liability” to her family. Realizing that it was her responsibility to make the right dietary intake decisions throughout the day was something she a knowledge as being another impactful aspect of shedding the pounds.

MN reported that Tamela’s husband and co-star David Mann became a Weight Watchers ambassador himself last year in May. When he’d announced the news — and his 15-pound weight loss — he cited Tamela as being one of his “biggest inspirations.”

Speaking on how she’s spent the last 33 years with David in her life, Tamela stated the two are “still having fun” in their love-filled marriage.

And I think because we love each other — we started out as friends — we built this thing from zero to what we have now. We took divorce off. It was not an option. When we first got married we said we’re going to work through, whatever it comes, we’re going to work through it, and that’s what we’ve done.

Man feels as though Overcomer is unique in comparison to her other albums because her essence is “part of pretty much every song.”