Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs took to social media on Sunday and Monday to memorialize Kim Porter.
“QUEEN KIM PORTER!! @ladykp … IRREPLACEABLE … LOVE YOU FOREVER,” he wrote on Instagram on Sunday, marking exactly two years since Porter’s tragic death.
The Instagram tribute featured several photos of Kim with her children and Diddy over the years.
In a second post showing Kim in a white dress Diddy wrote, “The Ebony Goddess!!! I miss her so much!!! And always will!!!!
Porter’s son Quincy shared his] own tribute on Instagram showing a photo of him and his mother posing through a large gold frame.
On November 15, 2018 Porter was found dead in her home on Nov. 15 2018 at the age of 47.
At the time it was announced that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office were called out to Porter’s Toluca Lake, California home, where they found her unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She succumbed to lobar pneumonia according to an autopsy after her death.