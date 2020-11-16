Madamenoire Featured Video

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs took to social media on Sunday and Monday to memorialize Kim Porter.

“QUEEN KIM PORTER!! @ladykp … IRREPLACEABLE … LOVE YOU FOREVER,” he wrote on Instagram on Sunday, marking exactly two years since Porter’s tragic death.

The Instagram tribute featured several photos of Kim with her children and Diddy over the years.

In a second post showing Kim in a white dress Diddy wrote, “The Ebony Goddess!!! I miss her so much!!! And always will!!!!

Porter and Diddy shared a long on and off relationship, first dating in the mid 90’s before breaking up in 1999. They reconciled in 2003, but later called off their relationship for good in 2007. Their union resulted in three children, Christian, 22, and twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila, 13. Together they shared co-parenting duties raising Porter’s son Quincy, 29, whom she shared with singer Al B. Sure, and Diddy’s son Justin, 26, whom he shared with stylist and designer Misa Hilyton. Diddy also has a 14-year-old daughter named Chance, with Sarah Chapman. Porter’s son Quincy shared his] own tribute on Instagram showing a photo of him and his mother posing through a large gold frame. On November 15, 2018 Porter was found dead in her home on Nov. 15 2018 at the age of 47.

At the time it was announced that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office were called out to Porter’s Toluca Lake, California home, where they found her unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She succumbed to lobar pneumonia according to an autopsy after her death.

In the days after Porter’s death, those close to the Combs-Porter clan expressed their shock and grief, recounting their experiences with the former model, who devoted her life to her children and family.

She was buried with an elaborate homegoing celebration in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia, officiated by pastor T.D. Jakes on Nov. 24.