MadameNoire Featured Video

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is adamantly denying allegations that he sexually harassed 11 women after an explosive report from the Attorney General’s office with the accusations was released.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” Cuomo said in a 14-minute video apology. “I am 63 years old. I’ve lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am.”

He also said that he believes “politics and bias are interwoven throughout every aspect of this investigation.”

A report from the Attorney General’s office was released on August 3 where they revealed that after reviewing thousands of emails, documents and pictures and also interviewing the complainants, current and former members of the Executive Chamber, State Troopers, State employees and others who worked with the governor, it was concluded that he had sexually harassed 11 women.

Based on the investigation, and as set forth in greater detail below, we reach the conclusion that the Governor sexually harassed a number of State employees through unwelcome and unwanted touching, as well as by making numerous offensive and sexually suggestive comments. We also conclude that such behavior by the Governor was part of a pattern that extended to his interactions with women outside of State government, and was enabled and facilitated by a culture within the Executive Chamber of secrecy, loyalty to the Governor, and

fear, as well as the normalization of inappropriate comments and interactions by the Governor.

Governor Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, echoed his sentiments about the Attorney General’s investigation in an 85-page rebuttal to each accusation. Glavin accused the Attorney General’s office of being biased and said that evidence has been ignored because it was “inconsistent with the narrative they have sought to weave from the outset.”

“In coming to their conclusion, they ignored the Governor’s testimony and substantial corroborating evidence, and were not candid about that fact at a press conference during which they announced their findings,” Glavin said. “We have just received and are viewing the Report and will supplement this statement. But even on a quick first review, it is clear that the Report purposefully omits key evidence.”

Attorney Mariann Wang, who is representing two of his accusers, said Cuomo’s response to the allegations is “manipulative.”

“He touched a woman’s breast, another woman’s stomach and the back of her neck and spine, he grabbed multiple women’s backsides or buttocks,” she said according to CNBC. “These are not charming expressions of affection. They were sexual. He knew that when he did it, and the women experienced this as unwanted sexual touching. He’s been found to have been doing this for years.”

In his video statement, Cuomo said the allegations from Charlotte Bennett, a former aide, bothered him the most because she had confided in him that she was a survivor of sexual abuse. He said her story “resonated deeply” with him due to his family member also being sexually assaulted in high school and seeing her suffer from the trauma.

“I did ask her [Bennett] questions I don’t normally ask people,” Cuomo said. “I did ask her how she was doing and how she was feeling. And I did ask questions to try to see if she had positive, supportive dating relationships … I was trying to make sure she was working her way through it the best she could. I thought I had learned enough and had enough personal experience to help. But I was wrong.”

He also denied groping a woman in his home office who had asked to remain anonymous. He addressed the New York Times cover story where a photo was published of him grabbing a woman’s face and kissing her on the cheek. He said his actions were “meant to convey warmth, nothing more” and apologized.

When allegations against Cuomo first surfaced earlier this year, he refused to resign and he still isn’t budging. The New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has promised a swift impeachment investigation into Cuomo.