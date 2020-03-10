New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Slammed By Activists Over Hand Sanitizer Made Using Prison Labor Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

As the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve evoking widespread fear and panic, leaders across the globe are confounded with creating effective solutions to contain the outbreak.

As of March 9, there are over 100,000 confirmed cases of the virus across the globe, and over 700 confirmed cases in the United States, according to the World Health Organization. But several metropolis areas in North America are on alert, one of them being New York state with 161 confirmed cases, NBC New York reports.

On Monday Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state would manufacture its own brand of hand sanitizer, “NYS Clean,” in an effort to address the shortage of product and rising prices. New York schools, the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), several non-profit and government agencies will expect to see over 100,000 gallons distributed a day around the state.

“It’s much cheaper for us to make it ourselves than to buy it on the open market,” said Cuomo, adding that a gallon jug of the product only costs $6 to make.

While the effort helped to quell some of the fears in regards to the spread of the virus, the NYS Clean rollout revealed problematic issues that Cuomo and his counterparts need to address. One being, that the production of the sanitizer relies heavily on the back of prison labor.

NYS Clean is being produced by Corcraft, a division of the state prison system that users inmate labor to manufacture products which are then sold to state and local government agencies. Inmates can be paid anywhere from 16 cents per hour to a maximum of 65 cents an hour. Inmates can also earn a bonus of up to $1.30 a day for productivity.

This is what the state-produced hand sanitizer made at Great Meadow Correctional Facility looks like up close pic.twitter.com/PPmKQ5B2ab — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) March 9, 2020

The situation of course delves into the prison industrialization complex, where many inmates are Black and Brown, harkening back to what can be labeled as new age slavery. The question of whether or not inmates will be able to use the sanitizer remains unknown because the alcohol content in the sanitizer rules it out as contraband.

Inmates are working to produce hand sanitizer to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Some of these workers get paid as low as $0.16 per hour! Now is the time to end this last vestige of slavery. It’s time to pass the Prison Minimum Wage Act. https://t.co/arT7kgxugZ — N Nick Perry (@NNickPerry) March 9, 2020

New York’s hand sanitizer is being made by Corcraft, the company that relies on NY prison labor to make products. — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) March 9, 2020

Shortly after Cuomo’s announcement, The Legal Aid Society issued a statement condemning the production of NYS Clean.

“This is nothing less than slave labor and it must end,” the group said in a joint statement issued by Tina Luongo, attorney-in-charge of the Criminal Defense Practice, and Adriene Holder, attorney-in-charge of the Civil Practice at The Legal Aid Society.

“From fighting dangerous forest fires to now mass producing vital hand sanitizer, government and big business continue to force the labor of incarcerated individuals – for pennies on the dollar – for a political purpose or to line their own pockets.”