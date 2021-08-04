If you’re vaccinated, you may be bursting out of your skin to travel and spend time with friends after this pandemic. A girls’ trip can satisfy both of those needs. So if your girls reach out about doing a weekend in wine country or a week on a lake, say yes. You’re not just treating yourself when you do a girl’s trip – you’re taking care of your health. Research out of Michigan State University shows that having intimate friendships can improve your health and happiness across your lifetime. And if you’ve been feeling stressed recently (who hasn’t?) you may be interested in knowing that research publication Brill reports that spending time with friends releases feel-good oxytocin. The American Association for the Advancement of Science published a release showing that women who travel at least twice a year are less likely to suffer depression than those who travel just once a year.

There are clearly plenty of good reasons to plan a girls’ trip. But not everyone knows how to conduct themselves in a group travel setting. When you’re sharing accommodations and creating itineraries with a group, a little consideration, patience, and go-with-the-flow attitude is essential. Otherwise, you could be the person nobody wants to invite on the next trip. Here are behaviors nobody wants to see on the girls’ trip, so don’t be that person.

The phone addict

If you need to respond to an urgent email from work or check in with the babysitter a couple of times a day, that’s understandable. But if you’re just going to be glued to your phone, doing business, reading articles, checking the news, and texting with friends who aren’t on the trip the whole time…why even go on the trip? It’s rude to behave like this when just grabbing a meal with friends and it’s downright ridiculous when on a girls’ trip. The whole point is to unplug from real life, be present, and spend quality time together in a way busy life doesn’t usually let you.