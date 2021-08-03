MadameNoire Featured Video

News around R. Kelly’s upcoming Brooklyn trial continue to develop.

MADAMENOIRE recently reported that legal documents listed the 19 female victims who are accusing Kelly of sex crimes as Jane Does 1-19. In newly released documents, a male (John Doe #1) claimed he was 17-years-old when he was groomed and sexually abused by Kelly. Another male (John Doe #2) one who was allegedly introduced to Kelly by John Doe #1, is listed as a victim of the R&B singer’s sexual misconduct as well.

The accusations date as far back as 1991, and Kelly’s trial is set to begin on August 18.

The prosecutor’s filing from last week revealed Kelly allegedly asked Jane Doe #5 to search “child pornography involving boys for him” on the internet.

Additional details shared that the singer allegedly made a fake I.D. for Aaliyah to marry him in 1994 — when she was 15 — because he thought she was carrying his child and he wanted to prevent her from being “forced to testify against him in court,” according to Complex.

Regarding the allegations from Kelly’s male accusers, TMZ reports that the singer’s attorneys — Thomas A. Farinella and Nicole Blank Becker — think they shouldn’t be presented in court by the prosecution.

Farinella and Becker argue that the jury selection for the trial is at risk. As of now, the questionnaire that potential jurors will soon take is “void of a single question about their opinions or feelings on same-sex relationships.” If the allegations of the two male victims are to be discussed during the trial, that may change. Farinella and Becker will also have to rework their defense’s strategy in a short timeframe. Notably, the two say that they’re worried the stigma surrounding LGBTQ relationships will influence the jury and possibly illicit negative feelings from them towards Kelly.

“The government’s request is untimely, not relevant and if permitted will cause severe prejudice to Mr. Kelly of which such prejudice outweighs the probative value,” a filing made by the two attorneys on behalf of the singer said, according to the Chicago Sun Times.