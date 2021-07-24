MadameNoire Featured Video

Federal prosecutors have presented new, alarming evidence in the R. Kelly case. In recently released legal documents, each victim that have made allegations of sex crimes is listed. Among the victims are not only 19 women identified as “Jane Doe” but also two teenage boys.

In the docs, it stated that two teenage boys accused Kelly of sexually abusing them when they were 17-years-old. In 2006, Kelly met John Doe #1 at a McDonald’s in Chicago, Illinois and invited him to a party at his house. When he arrived at the party, eh came with his parents. Kelly then told him to come back without his parents to the next event at his home. He later then posed as the boy’s musical mentor and acted as if he would help him launch a music career. Kelly then asked him what he was willing to do to get his big break, which led to Kelly engaging in sexual acts with him.

John Doe #1 then introduced Kelly to John Doe #2, whom court documents say Kelly established a sexual relationship with “several years later.” It is also stated that Kelly forced John Doe #1 and #2 to engage in sexual acts with his other girlfriends and he filmed them as well. Kelly also paid John Doe #2 after he engaged in sexual acts, the docs read.

Jane Doe #5 also claimed that Kelly would instruct her to search the internet for “child pornography involving boys for him.” Investigators found videos on Kelly’s devices that support this claim. Jane Doe #5 is expected to testify against Kelly.

Prosecutors also presented audio recordings of Kelly physically and verbally abusing girls who lived in his home. In the recordings he told one of them, who stole from him, to go into his garage and stay until he told her to come out and film a video. He also berated her for hiding her face in one of the videos they filmed.

Kelly’s Brooklyn trial will begin on August 18.