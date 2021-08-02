MadameNoire Featured Video

Mo’Nique is preparing to return to TV! The comedian and actress just inked a major deal with Endemol Shine North America that will see the 53-year-old producing a number of unscripted TV projects alongside her husband’s Hicks Media production label. Mo’Nique will also host and star in the forthcoming projects.

The big move will reunite the Oscar-award-winning actress with Endemol Shine’s Cris Abrego. The two previously worked together on VH1’s Charm School 15 years ago. Abrego’s 51 Minds produced the reality TV series during its run from 2007 to 2009 which Mo’Nique hosted. A spin-off inspired by the network’s hilarious dating show Flavor Of Love, Charm School helped contestants from the show develop proper etiquette skills for a chance to win a whopping cash prize.

Abrego shared his excitement for the new venture in a statement telling fans:

“I’ll never forget my first time working with her on ‘Charm School,’ where she made it very clear that there was a lack of diverse faces behind the camera and that things needed to change. That was 15 years ago, and Mo’Nique has been a champion of equality and representation in our industry ever since.”

Abrego continued, “Mo’Nique is an icon in every sense of the word, and I can’t think of anyone who is more relevant and whose authentic voice should be heard right now more than hers. Our team at Endemol Shine is thrilled to be working with her and excited by the top names that both she and Sidney are already bringing in to collaborate with.”

Mo’Nique and her husband Sidney Hicks echoed a similar sentiment stating that they are happy “to be forming a partnership with such a creative force in the industry as Endemol Shine.”

Congrats to Mo’Nique!