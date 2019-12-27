Let The Church Say Amen: Gregg Leakes Is Still Cancer Free

There is probably no greater Christmas present then a clean bill of health. “RHOA’s” Gregg Leakes took to Instagram on Christmas Day to tell his fans and supporters that he is still cancer free.

Leakes took a visit to an oncologist, and shared his updated test results on social media.

He posted a photo of his lab work with the caption, “Won’t HE do it…..Thank You Jesus for Blessing me & Thank you ALL for your Prayers.”

This latest update is great news after Gregg received his first cancer-free news back in May. It’s beautiful to see six months later that he is still on the road to recovery.

Gregg was diagnosed with cancer in May of 2018 after NeNe asked for prayers and revealed her husband had been hospitalized for 15 days.

A month after his hospitalization, NeNe announced Gregg was battling stage 3 colon cancer. For the next year, NeNe was very open about the difficulty of being Gregg’s primary caregiver. The stress took a toll on the reality star, and in November she opened up about how she needed to remember to take care of herself while nurturing her husband back to health.

“Take care of yourself, because I didn’t do that. I didn’t take time out for myself,” Nene said on an IGTV Instagram video segment during Cancer Caregiver Awareness Month.

“Being a caregivers was one of the hardest jobs I’ve EVER had!” NeNe captioned the video. “I am telling my story with @americancancersociety #embracingcaregivers #survivor You DEFINITELY have to walk this walk before you can talk the talk.”

Continuing, “Being a caregiver has got to be one of the hardest jobs. It’s hard. I don’t know if there is a right or wrong way to do it, but I was very stressed out,” she said.

Luckily, those days are behind them, and they can both look forward to healthy years ahead.