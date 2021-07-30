MadameNoire Featured Video

Not only is MADAMENOIRE honoring contemporary Olympians, we are paying homage to Black women Olympians who paved their way. These Women exemplify the grit, strength and will power it takes to rise in their respective sport and they are as diverse as the diaspora itself. The following list the Black excellency we’ve come to know in gymnastics, track and field, hurdles and swimming.

Gymnastics has been a part of Olympic Competitions since 1896. The women’s competition was not added until 1936. Since then, women’s gymnastics has become a fan favorite, but it was in 1996 when black women stepped onto the floor and excited Olympic audiences. Black women have gone from winning to completely dominating as the next two Olympians demonstrate.



Dominique Dawes

It can be argued that Dominique Dawes’s performance in the 1996 Olympics is what put Black women front and center in gymnastics. Dawes participated in three Olympic Competitions, making her first appearance in the 1992 Olympics. Dawes did not receive an individual medal but earned a bronze medal as part of Team USA. Her true breakout came in 1996 as an integral member of Team USA’s “Magnificent 7.” Dawes is the first African American to earn a bronze medal on the floor exercise. She took home gold for the overall team medal. The star gymnast competed once more in the 2000 Olympic games before returning to her home state of Maryland

Dawes graduated from the University of Maryland and went on to have a wide-ranging career. The Olympian performed in Broadway’s Grease and was a commentator at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Dawes was inducted into the Olympic Hall of Fame Class of 2009.She currently owns and operates the Dominique Dawes Gymnastics Academy in Clarksburg, Maryland.

Simone Biles

Simone BIles is the greatest gymnast that has ever competed. This is a fact that is not up for debate. Biles’s record speaks for itself. To date, Biles holds 10 Gold Medals in the World Championships; more than any other gymnast in the history of the sport. Her website lists her as an Olympic Gold medalist in “vault, floor, Individual and Team all-around, Bronze medalist on Beam at the 2016 Rio Olympics.” Biles has four gymnastics skills named in her honor. Her #Blackgirlmagic is undeniable, as is her skill and self-care. Biles withdrew from the 2021 Olympics, citing mental health.