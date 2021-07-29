MadameNoire Featured Video

Piers Morgan is making headlines again after his latest attack on yet another famous Black woman. Shared through his column via the Daily Mail, the former Good Morning Britain host’s latest tirade came at the expense of Simone Biles, who recently withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics to prioritize her mental health.

Published on July 28, Morgan penned a piece on the Olympian’s choice: “Sorry Simone Biles but there’s nothing heroic or brave about quitting because you’re not having ‘fun’ – you let down your team-mates, your fans and your country.”

The former host went onto describe Biles’s decision to withdraw from this year’s Olympics as “selfish” — and it implied the reason the USA’s women’s gymnastics team came in second place to the Russians is that Simone, 24, didn’t have the guts to stay in the competition after her minor slip up on the vault early yesterday morning.

“She left her team to fight on without their leader and supreme motivational champion, and rather than win the Gold medal they were hot favorites to win,” Morgan had written about the athlete’s choice to withdraw from the Tokyo Games after her vault.

As MADAMENOIRE reported, Biles confirmed that her withdrawal wasn’t due to any physical injuries and instead pertained to the status of her mental health. USA Gymnastics confirmed her statement and shared that the decision was “due to a medical issue.”

After the news broke about Biles’s exit, Morgan tweeted,

“Are ‘mental health issues’ now the go-to excuse for any poor performance in elite sport? What a joke. Just admit you did badly, made mistakes, and will strive to do better next time. Kids need strong role models not this nonsense.”

After sharing that his column on Biles was then in works, the following day he additionally posted a photo of himself with the 24-year-old — and replied to an online user who called him out for his constant attacks on Black women by saying, “I love strong Black women… what is it with you bringing race into this debate?”

Unforgettably, the journalist has a long history of attempting to defame high-profile Black women — especially as it pertains to them speaking out on their mental health. Within the past several months, MADAMENOIRE has extensively reported on Piers Morgan’s various attacks on Meghan Markle — which have gone on for years, — his live back and forth with Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, him referring to Gayle King as a “mouthpiece” for Markle and Prince Harry and his attack on Naomi Osaka for her decision to take a break from tennis to protect her mental health.

Notably, Indy100 pointed out that even after Osaka momentously lit the torch in order to symbolize the start of this year’s Olympic Games, Morgan found a way to throw her a jab.

See the commentary surrounding Piers’ latest column down below.