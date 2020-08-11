“I’m Not Harming Myself”: LaKeith Stanfield Says He’s “OK” After Deleting Alarming Instagram Posts

LaKeith Stanfield assured his fans and supporters on Tuesday morning after he deleted disturbing imagery on his Instagram.

“I’m ok everyone! I appreciate everyone checking in on me but I’m good. I’m not harming myself much love,” the Get Out and Atlanta actor wrote in the post.

However hours earlier, the 28-year-old critically acclaimed actor stirred up concern after he shared videos of himself pouring alcohol in a pill container.

In the first of three posts captured by The Neighborhood Talk, he wrote, “I like to be by myself because I can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care.”

He then shared a strobe light effect where he showed the pills, captioning the video, “Reality is boring and moves too slow and no one is trustworthy.” In the last video he’s holding the container with the caption, “Bottoms up.”

Several of his fans and supporters quickly expressed concern, as the ongoing pandemic, news cycle and social-political environment has proved to take a toll on everyone’s mental health, especially Black communities.

Stanfield is gearing to star in the upcoming Fred Hampton biopic alongside Daniel Kaluuya. The film titled, Judas and The Black Messiah, is directed by Black Panther‘s Ryan Coogler and shows the relationship between Hampton, played by Kaluuya, and FBI informant William O’Neal, played by Stanfield, who infiltrated the Black Panther Party and eventually betrayed Hampton.

In the comment section of The Neighborhoood Talk comedian Loni Love said that she was reaching out to the actor to see if he needed support. On Twitter comedian Patton Oswalt, expressed concern in a now deleted Tweet writing:

“I have no way to contact Lakeith Stanfield directly. I’ve reached out to some friends we have in common. But can someone on here who knows him PLEASE reach out to him? Like RIGHT NOW? He’s posting stuff on IG that has me worried for his well-being. Thank you.”

Oswalt later Tweeted that he received confirmation that Stanfield was safe. According to PEOPLE, the public relations firm Platform PR that represents the actor also shared an update.

While the episode was alarming, we’re hoping that Stanfield is taking the time to rest and reflect around the safety of a healthy support system.