Yesterday, we wrote about Mathew Knowles’ overly dramatic and borderline rude comments after simply being asked about the comparisons people have made between his daughter Beyoncé and her protégée Chloe Bailey.

In case you missed it, after Leah A. Henry asked Knowles if he agreed with the comparisons, he said,

“Are you telling me someone is idiot enough to compare her to Beyoncé talent wise? It’s a yes or no. Are there people saying her talent is equal to Beyonce? They’re an idiot, period. That’s actually insulting to Beyoncé. If you wanted to call out Barbara Streishand or some people like that…like come on, man.”

It was strong when all he really had to say is Chloe is talented but I don’t think anyone is on Beyoncé’s level.

Or he could have refused to pit two Black women against one another like that, given that they each have their own set of gifts—specifically the fact that Chloe craft and produces many of ChloexHalle songs from scratch.

Anyway, her younger sister and group member Halle Bailey must have gotten wind of Mr. Knowles’ comments and she made sure to make her feelings known in a series of tweets.

“how amazing is it that @ChloeBailey is already an icon. Just popped in to say that.. i ride for my sister till the enddd okayyyy.”

Chile, I want you all to know that it’s the little sisters who don’t play. And Halle is certainly one of them.

Someone on Twitter even compiled video evidence of all the times she tried to tell y’all she don’t play about her big sister.

Check it out below.