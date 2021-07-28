MadameNoire Featured Video

In a new self-made “public service announcement” posted to Instagram, Lizzo let it be known that she loves her fans but doesn’t want anyone running up on her anymore — especially since cases of COVID-19’s Delta variant are on the rise.

“I don’t care who you are. You could be the nicest person. You could be vaccinated. You could be quadruple vaccinated. If you see me, please give me 6 feet,” the “Truth Hurts” singer said on Instagram Live around a day ago. “This sh*t is coming back — COVID. And people being real sloppy with personal space.”

Just before joking around about the possibility of having to give those who get too close to her a spray with Lysol in order to remind them to keep their distance, Lizzo highlighted, “I’m not trying to be rude.”

“Because it’s not you, it’s me,” she explained to fans. “I’m not trying to catch nothing. I don’t even want to catch feelings, b–ch. You think I’m trying to catch COVID?”

“So at this point, I’m going to be slightly rude about it,” the songstress said seemingly changing her mind. “Don’t think, ‘Oh she’s a celebrity, she thinks she’s all that.’ It’s not that booboo. You know what I think I am? Healthy. You know what I think I am? COVID-free. You know what I think I am? Full of vitamin D and vitamin C. You know what I think I am? Safe for my family and friends to be around, and my coworkers and teammates. That’s who I think I am.”

“So if y’all see me in the street, come up on me, want to hug, want to shake my hand, want to kiss me on the cheek, zon’t zoo it. Zon’t zoo it,” she stated firmly but with a comical edge.

“Cause I ain’t trying to catch this m–her f–king virus that’s coming back,” Lizzo candidly told her fans. “It got way too m–her f–king close… and I don’t play that. I’m about to be rude. I’m nice, you know what I’m saying? But this virus gonna have me acting up, I’m gonna be mean.”

“I love y’all, and I want y’all to be the same way,” she said before encouraging watchers to protect themselves by wearing their masks. Towards the end of the clip, she sang a funny and quick jingle about people needing to stay back and 6 feet apart.