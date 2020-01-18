‘Grown-ish’ Renewed For A Fourth Season

Shortly after the season three premiere, it’s been revealed that grown-ish has been renewed for a fourth season. The show has brought in strong ratings since season one, so fans are sure to be elated that Zoey and the gang are here to stay for another go round. The Freeform series also appeals to a wide range of women and young girls. According to Deadline, the black-ish spin-off ranked as the no.1 live action comedy on cable among feamles between 12-34.

Grown-ish follows the experience of a diverse group of friends at CalU as they face issues about race, gender and politics while also trying to balance school, friendships, breakups and making sure that they follow the girl code at all times. On seaosn 3, they are ready to begin their journey as upperclassmen but they soon learn they aren’t as prepared as they thought they were. By the looks of the trailers, one of the girls will be getting the shock of their life when they find out they are pregnant this season as well.

As far as we know (and hope) the entire cast will be returning, which includes Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Francia Raisa, Diggy Simmons, Luka Sabbatt, Jordan Buhat and Emily Arlook. Season two had a few guest appearances from the likes of Jordyn Woods, DC Young Fly of MTV’s Wild N’ Out and Ryan Destiny, but no word on if there will be any guest stars this season.

Black-ish’s other spin-off , mixed-ish, has also been a hit with viewers. It’s been raking in between two to four million viewers each week since its debut in Spetember 2019. Mixed-ish tells the story of Zoey’s mother, Rainbow Johnson, who grew up struggling to feel comfortable in her own skin as a mixed girl in the suburbs of California in the 1980’s.