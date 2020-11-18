Madamenoire Featured Video

It’s no secret that many Black celebrities have a tendency to turn their backs on Black media outlets once they begin to receive attention from mainstream media. The hosts over at Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” have always been rather vocal about this problem, which is why it’s not surprising that they recently addressed Megan Thee Stallion’s publicity team for unfair treatment of Black publications in comparison to their white counterparts.

During Tuesday’s “Rumor Report,” the hosts accused Meg’s team of doing the most to censor interviews with Black media while failing to place similar restrictions on white publications after Meg spoke rather freely about the incident in which she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez in a GQ interview.

“Meg was supposed to be here this week but they had a long laundry list of things she couldn’t talk about and it was all Tory Lanez and related to that situation,” said Charlamagne.

“You know what? Yeah, I think it’s crazy because when she does white publications she’s able to talk and talk about everything that she wants to talk about but when she goes to the Black press and Black publications, there’s a list that the label sends out. You know, ‘Don’t ask her about this. Don’t talk about this. Don’t talk about that,'” added DJ Envy. “But we’re the ones that support her and hold her down and play her music and talk about all the good things that she does and go through all that stuff…it’s just weird when they do that.”

Charlamagne added that while he wishes Meg the best on her new album, Good News, he’s annoyed by this trend.

“Salute to Meg, wish you the best on her debut album. Good News, but you know I just don’t like when artists go to white publications and spill their guts but when they come to the Black media outlets they want us, they have a long laundry list of things not to talk about,” said Charlamagne.

In Meg’s defense, Angela Yee suggested that Meg likely isn’t even aware of the censoring.

“Now we also don’t know sometimes if it’s the artist sending that list out or if it’s the label and representation saying that,” said Angela. “A lot of times artists don’t even know they’re like what did they tell you I couldn’t talk about?”

“Yeah, I’m positive it’s not her,” said Charlamagne. “But I think t’s whack when her representatives do that.”

“It’s foul,” said Envy. “Because when she was coming up and she was a new artist, we were the ones supporting her before any white publication even knew who she was.”