Around 20 years after their food fight fiasco went down, Kiely Williams recently opened up about what really happened during the infamous chicken throwing incident between her and her fellow former 3LW group mate Naturi Naughton all those years ago.

As she sat with a bucket of fried chicken in a clip from an upcoming episode of BET Presents: The Encore, Williams said, “I didn’t throw chicken at anybody. The chicken was in my hand but if you call my mother a b**ch, I’m throwing whatever.”

“My entire life has been turned into –” Williams began to explain before someone else interjected with, “a fried chicken meme.”

Before the clip was out, Williams proceeded to throw the bucket of chicken she was holding into the flames of a nearby outdoor fireplace.

On Twitter last night, the girl-group titian posted commentary about the clip on her account that read:

“Throwing hands, and whatever is in them over my mother. She is a saint. If my phone was in my hand and not my dinner she would’ve gotten that. And none of you would’ve done any different. #betpresentstheencore” “I saw a clip of an interview a while ago with an ex-group member talking about ‘profanities were exchanged’ and I think the question is: what profanities were ‘exchanged’ before I popped off? Was it ‘b–ch’ and my mother in the same sentence?”

