The golden age of reality television was back when boy bands and girl groups dominated the cable networks. Seeking to recapture the good ole days, reality television producer Carlos King is working on a new reality series titled “BET Presents The Encore,” which will apparently be a “Making The Band”-style TV show featuring members from some of the biggest girl groups from the ’90s and 2000s.

“I felt that girl groups never got its just do … and I, as a content creator, wanted to … educate the masses on who I feel are the forgotten sisters of music,” executive producer Carlos King told the Associated Press. “I wanted to pay homage to that industry and really give these women an opportunity to share their stories and their struggles.”

The cast will include solo artist Nivea, Pam Long of Total, Irish and LeMisha Grinstead of 702, Shamari DeVoe of Blaque, Aubrey O’Day of Danity Kane, Kiely Williams of 3LW, and Felisha and Fallon King of Cherish. All of the women will live together under one roof for thirty days. During their time in the house, they will attempt to record an album, practice choreography, and engage in vocal boot camp.

King has been working on making this series happen for seven years. He shot two versions of a pilot but never received the green light from networks to produce a full season – until now. Things changed after a leaked clip of the pilot featuring Kiely Williams and Destiny’s Child member Farrah Franklin and people showed interest in the series.

“Gabrielle Union, Sunny Hostin (of “The View”) and Symone Sanders, who is now part of Vice President Kamala Harris’ team, they all tweeted about that clip and said, ‘Bring me this show now. We need this show,'” King said. “And that was the catalyst of me being like, ‘When you have something that’s hot, you got to strike when the iron is hot.’ And that’s what we did.”

