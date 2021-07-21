MadameNoire Featured Video

Viola Davis is teaming up with Ebony magazine to release her memoir Finding Me which will hit shelves on April 19, 2022.

The book will detail the How To Get Away With Murder star’s life from growing up in Central Falls to her career-breaking feat as both a Tony Award and Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress. Davis will take readers on a personal journey throughout her trials and tribulations of success. The 55-year-old took to Instagram to share the big news with fans writing that she’s both “excited and terrified to share” her new book with the world.

Davis who won an Oscar for her role in Fences believes “our stories, and the courage to share them is the “most powerful empathetic tool we have,” in a statement. “This is my story… straight no chaser,” she added.

In 2017, Davis revealed to People the hardship she experienced growing up in poverty in Rhode Island during her early life. The Golden Globes winner recalled a heartbreaking story about her upbringing, detailing the difficulty of often living in “condemned and rat-infested” apartments. The star also struggled to make friends.

‘I was one of those people that everyone knew, but I didn’t have a lot of friends. I didn’t date or do any of that stuff. I was overweight and very, very shy,’ Davis explained. ‘I was definitely not a snazzy dresser and definitely didn’t wear make-up. I would jump in trash bins with maggots looking for food, and I would steal from the corner store because I was hungry.’

Thankfully Viola Davis was able to make her dreams come true after receiving a full ride to Rhode Island College where she successfully completed a B.A. in theater before heading off to the Julliard School in NYC in 1998 and…the rest was history.

Davis is known for her role in ABC’s hit crime drama How To Get Away With Murder where she played the role of crime professor Annalise Keating. Last year she was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of iconic blues singer Ma Rainey in the film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.