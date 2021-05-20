MadameNoire Featured Video

If you’ve seen more than a handful of movies starring Viola Davis, you know that she has a signature cry. Not only is it painful to watch in its conviction, it seems to take a lot out of her…literally. In the scenes where she cries, Davis is doing so, so deeply that she often has mucus running down her nose.

For years, people in movie theaters, in their homes and online have discussed it. And personally, I always wondered if Davis was aware of the conversation and if she felt a way about it.

Well, today was my lucky day. Because I just discovered that recently Davis addressed those “snot tears” in a tweet.

JuVee Productions, the production company Davis runs with her husband Julius Tennon, posted a series of scenes in which Davis is crying. They just talked about their artistic merit.

But in response to the tweet, Davis answered the question I’ve always wanted to know.

“I see what y’all write about my snot tears!! [wide-eye emoji, three crying emojis, four crying laughing emojis.]”

She went on to explain that in the scene from “Fences,” where she has to tell Denzel about himself in Fences, Davis shared some insight about the scene.

“Did y’all know we did 23 takes of that scene in @FencesMovie?”

Whew chile.

No, sis. We did not. I don’t think there’s anyone who would deny Davis’ talent. She is one of the absolute best in the industry. Top 5 actresses in the entire game for sure. Still, I don’t think the average movie-watcher has any concept of how much physical, emotional and even psychological work she is putting into these roles and these moments.

Much respect to Ms. Davis and her craft.