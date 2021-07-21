MadameNoire Featured Video

Gbenga Akinnagbe, known for starring on The Wire, has accused journalist Lola Adesioye of sexual assault. According the New York Post, Akinnagbe is claiming that Adesioye has sexually assaulted him on three occasions in May and June of 2020 where she grabbed his buttocks. Adesioye, who was arrested on May 26, has been charged with forcible touching, sexual abuse and harassment.

Adesioye’s lawyer has uncovered evidence that supports claims that Adesioye and Akinnagbe were involved with each other and that Adesioye’s touches were consensual.

“In that first binder are hundreds of text messages back and forth from one another that make it very clear that you have two young people flirting with one another,” Adesioye’s lawyer Robert Gottlieb told the New York Post. “They were talking about snuggling. … They talk about kissing.”

The text messages were sent before the alleged incidents occurred, during and after the last incident. Besides the texts, it’s reported that Adesioye moved from her Manhattan apartment to a Brooklyn apartment that Akinnagbe owned. Adesioye, who has been published in The Guardian, also began writing press releases for Akinnagbe.

Adesioye’s lawyer also claimed that during the time frames that he accused her of sexual abuse, they were working and traveling together.

“They take trips upstate and this is after he alleged that she committed the sexual crimes against him,” Gottlieb added. “She was working for him 24/7. She was on call every single second of every day — on weekends, writing press releases for him.”

At some point, Adesioye wasn’t paying Akinnagbe the rent because he wasn’t paying her for her work. This led to them filing civil cases against each other. After the civil cases were settled, Akinnagbe accused her of sexual harassment.

They are set to go to trial on August 10.

Gottlieb maintains his client’s innocence and claims the charges against her are bogus.

“I told them they should not contact me with any offer other than an outright dismissal,” Gottlieb said. “The charges are blatantly false. I’m hoping that the district attorney will do the right thing and dismiss the case.”